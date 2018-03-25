Trump not bringing on attorney diGenova just days after his hiring was announced

(CNN) President Donald Trump's attorney announced Sunday that a veteran Washington husband-and-wife legal duo will not join Trump's team handling the Russia probe.

"The President is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the President's Special Counsel legal team," his lawyer, Jay Sekulow, said in a statement. "However, those conflicts do not prevent them from assisting the President in other legal matters. The President looks forward to working with them."

Sekulow announced Monday that diGenova, a former US attorney for the District of Columbia, would be joining the team , and sources told CNN that he and Toensing met with Trump on Thursday. One source said the President liked the pair's message, but was not convinced they were right for the legal jobs.

Trump's lead lawyer, John Dowd, resigned from Trump's personal legal team on the same day of the meeting as his disagreements with the President intensified and the President stepped up attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller. The reversal Sunday leaves Trump's legal team with diminished resources as Mueller's probe intensifies.

DiGenova and Toensing released a statement on the announcement Sunday, saying: "We thank the President for his confidence in us and we look forward to working with him on other matters."

