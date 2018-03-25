(CNN) A Fox News poll finds President Donald Trump's approval rating holding steady at 45% and the GOP closing the gap on the Democrats' lead in terms of which party voters favor in their congressional districts.

The poll finds Democrats with a five-point edge in a generic ballot test: 46% favor the Democrat in their districts while 41% back the Republican. That's closer than the Fox poll's last measure on the question in October, when 50% of voters said they favored Democrats and 35 said they supported Republicans.

Trump's approval rating is just a couple of points above what this poll found in February and equal to its finding in January.

Trump netted a positive approval rating on the economy (51% approve; 44% disapprove) while reviews break negative on his handling of international trade (42% approve; 49% disapprove). The President scored his worst reviews in the survey on handling the opioid epidemic, with one third approving and 46% disapproving.

And more say they are nervous about the economy today (47%) than say they are confident about it (40%). That's an improvement compared with the numbers two years ago at this time, when just 30% said they felt confident about the economy.

