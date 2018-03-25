What you need to know ahead of Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview

Washington (CNN) Adult film star Stormy Daniels is set to appear on CBS's "60 Minutes" Sunday night to divulge details about her alleged affair with Donald Trump more than a decade ago.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, received $130,000 from Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of a hush agreement just before the 2016 presidential election. Now, she's suing Trump over the agreement, which she argues is void.

The details of the "60 Minutes" interview are scarce, but this will be the first televised interview in which Daniels speaks about her alleged relationship with Trump, according to CBS

Daniels has offered to return the money in the hush agreement in order to speak freely about her alleged relationship with Trump.

Ahead of the interview, the President and first lady have opted to be in different states. Trump returned to Washington from Palm Beach on Sunday, while Melania will remain in Florida on a pre-scheduled spring break, her communicators director said.