Trump's mistake: Choosing golf club over America's children

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) "Our children are dying! Trump is golfing!" Those seven words, which appeared on one of the thousands of signs at Saturday's "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C., succinctly summed up the sentiment of so many. As one high school student told CNN's Ana Cabrera on Saturday night, Trump should've been in the nation's capital -- not at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida estate.

While we didn't hear from Trump regarding the rally, the White House did issue a statement offering support: "We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today," it read, adding, "Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the President's."

But if keeping our children's safe was truly Trump's "top priority," why did he play golf instead of attend? After all, it's not as if Trump has not had plenty of opportunities to play golf at one of his properties -- he's spent over 100 days at his golf properties since assuming office.

The bottom line is that Trump should have appeared at the rally and spoken to these young Americans. Sure, Trump would've been booed by some, but no doubt he would've been cheered by many others. And even those in the crowd who disagreed with Trump politically may have given him some respect if he made it clear he was committed to enacting laws that would save student lives.

To make matters worse, not only did Trump not attend the rally, his motorcade driving him to play golf at his country club reportedly took a different route so that Trump would not see the local "March for Our Lives" protesters. The White House did not respond to media requests regarding the unexpected route change.

