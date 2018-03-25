Stormy Daniels' interview holds a mirror up to Trump and the picture isn't pretty

(CNN) It was not about Stormy Daniels, it was about Donald Trump.

With a huge TV audience watching Anderson Cooper interview her on "60 Minutes" on Sunday, the adult film star who said she was paid to keep silent about her 2006 sexual encounter with the married man and future president served as a mirror that reflected Trump's dishonesty and disrespectful nature for all the world to see.

"He knows I'm telling the truth," declared Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. She then went on to describe a mutually exploitative relationship consistent with the Donald Trump known by many. As in so many things, Trump apparently approached his time with Daniels as a transaction, and he used Trump-like superlatives -- he called her "special" she reported -- to sweeten the exchange.

Like the Playboy model Karen McDougal, who told of an affair with Trump in another interview with Anderson Cooper on Thursday, Daniels said Trump spoke of how she reminded him of his eldest daughter Ivanka. And like McDougal, Daniels mentioned that Trump dangled a reward for the sex. McDougal said she was offered cash, which she said she refused. Daniels said Trump suggested she could appear on his TV show, "Celebrity Apprentice."

Although she said she doubted the TV gig would materialize, "at the same time," she added, "maybe it will work out." It didn't. (Trump's spokespeople have denied the allegations of affairs.)

