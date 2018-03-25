Saudi Arabia intercepts missile over capital city

(CNN) Saudi Arabia's air force intercepted a missile over Riyadh on Sunday, according to an official with the country's Ministry of Information.

Authorities have not said who is behind the missile attack. Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition of states against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who toppled that country's internationally recognized government in 2015.

Between November and December of last year, the Saudi air force intercepted at least two missiles targeting its capital. However, Yemeni rebels have continued targeting locations along the country's border with Yemen

JUST WATCHED See Houthi missile intercepted by Saudis Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH See Houthi missile intercepted by Saudis 02:32

On November 4, Yemeni rebels targeted an airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile, according to Yemen's Houthi-controlled Defense Ministry. The missile was intercepted over the city, the Saudi Ministry of Defense said in a statement carried on government-backed Al-Arabiya television.

Yemen's Defense Ministry said the missile attack "shook the Saudi capital" and the operation was successful. The attack was conducted using a long-range missile called the Burqan 2H, it said.

Read More