Breaking News

A day after March for Our Lives, Pope urges youth to speak out

By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Updated 1:35 PM ET, Sun March 25, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pope Francis blesses attendees and palm leaves during at St Peter&#39;s square on March 25, 2018
Pope Francis blesses attendees and palm leaves during at St Peter's square on March 25, 2018

(CNN)A day after hundreds of thousands of people protested gun violence at March for Our Lives events in the US and around the globe, Pope Francis called on the world's youth to continue speaking out and standing up.

"Dear young people, you have it in you to shout," the Pope said in his Palm Sunday address at St. Peter's Square in Rome.
Pope Francis at the the end of Palm Sunday Mass in Vatican City
Pope Francis at the the end of Palm Sunday Mass in Vatican City
Palm Sunday -- celebrated on the Sunday before Easter -- is commemorated by Christians as the day Jesus entered Jerusalem in the week of his crucifixion, when palm leaves were strewn in his path. Noting that this Palm Sunday coincides with World Youth Day, the pontiff used the opportunity to compare youth to Jesus's followers, who were scorned by his detractors.
"It is up to you not to keep quiet," Pope Francis said. "Even if others keep quiet, if we older people and leaders -- so often corrupt -- keep quiet, if the whole world keeps quiet and loses its joy, I ask you: Will you cry out?"
    March for Our Lives: Top moments that made up a movement
    March for Our Lives: Top moments that made up a movement
    A day earlier, survivors of the shooting massacre at a Parkland, Florida high school led protests around the country and even abroad in favor of stricter gun control laws.
    Read More
    That followed the National School Walkout in mid-March, when thousands of students protesting gun violence left their classrooms for 17 minutes -- one for each of the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day.
    A generation raised on gun violence sends a loud message to adults: Enough
    A generation raised on gun violence sends a loud message to adults: Enough
    In a message prepared in advance of World Youth Day, the Pope told young people: "Do not be afraid to face your fears honestly, to recognize them for what they are and to come to terms with them."
    The Pope said what?!? More stunners from Francis
    The Pope said what?!? More stunners from Francis