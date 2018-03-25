CNN 10 - March 26, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 26, 2018

In today's show, we're explaining what hundreds of thousands of protesters -- and some counter-protesters -- called for in Saturday's "March for Our Lives." We're also telling you why a lawsuit involving AT&T, Time Warner, and the U.S. government is likely to be taught in law schools for years to come. And we feature a Positive Athlete who fought childhood cancer and is working to help other families do the same.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More