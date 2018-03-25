CNN 10 - March 26, 2018

Breaking News

March 26, 2018

In today's show, we're explaining what hundreds of thousands of protesters -- and some counter-protesters -- called for in Saturday's "March for Our Lives." We're also telling you why a lawsuit involving AT&T, Time Warner, and the U.S. government is likely to be taught in law schools for years to come. And we feature a Positive Athlete who fought childhood cancer and is working to help other families do the same.
