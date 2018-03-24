World Trade Center glows orange for the March for Our Lives rallies

(CNN) Orange lights illuminated the sky in New York on Saturday, hours after students and activists marched for gun control across the world.

The lights came from One World Trade Center's 408-foot spire, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered to be lit orange in honor of the marches. Cuomo marched earlier Saturday in New York.

"Today is the day we unite to say the NRA is not going to win," Cuomo said. "The people of the United States are going to win the day and common sense is going to win the day.

"The spirit of youth and activism seen and heard on the streets of our cities and throughout our nation today will carry forward — first tonight in the lights of New York's highest tower and tomorrow in the change that must follow. The youth of this movement are angry at Washington and they're angry at the lack of leadership, and they should be. And they're saying if you won't lead, we will lead."

Read More