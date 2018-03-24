Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Millennials who want arranged marriages. A case cracked by Twitter. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.
In interviews, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are treated like adults when it comes to their views on gun control and school safety. But they are still teenagers, and their families must navigate the space between who they are now and the adults they are becoming.
If North Korea launches a nuclear attack on the United States, this is the secure underground base that would oversee the response. CNN got an exclusive look inside.
An illustrator was doing some research for a children's book on orcas when she stumbled upon a puzzle. In a 1971 photo of scientists at a gathering, the only woman in the picture was the only person whose name wasn't listed. She took to Twitter for help, sparking a flurry of amateur sleuthing.
In many ways, young Indian women are no different than young women in the United States. They hang out in malls and coffee shops, listen to R&B and EDM and watch rom-coms on Netflix. But when it comes to marriage, the views of many Indian women might shock their American counterparts.
After the Columbine massacre in 1999, a Michigan teacher and her class sent the school a traditional Native American dreamcatcher to catch the community's bad dreams. Since then, the dreamcatcher has been passed from school to school, always after a shooting. On March 16, it was taken to Parkland, Florida.
Sudan, the last male northern white rhino in the world, was part of a majestic species all but wiped out by poaching. While Sudan was spared death at the hands of such hunters, Jill Filipovic writes that his protected circumstances are an important reminder.
As a doctor specializing in critical care, Wes Ely knew he couldn't kill another person just because they wanted him to. But he still had to find a way respond to his patient's request to die. Here, he describes how they came to be partners in the patient's last weeks of life.