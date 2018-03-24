Here's what the NRA had to say today about the March for Our Lives

(CNN) To hear the National Rifle Association tell it, Saturday's March for Our Lives was orchestrated by billionaires and Hollywood to push an anti-gun agenda.

On Facebook Saturday morning, the NRA posted a short membership-drive video along with a brief message.

Meanwhile on NRA TV ...

He was referring to Blaine Gaskill, the school resource officer who was instrumental in bringing a school shooting to a quick end at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday.

... and on Twitter

During the march Saturday, the NRA was conspicuously silent on Twitter.

As of mid-afternoon on the East Coast, when most of the marches were over, the National Rifle Association had yet to post a single tweet -- about the marches or anything else.

It was a notable contrast from March 14, the day students across the country walked out of school to demand action on gun violence. On that day, the NRA tweeted 13 times -- including one that contained an image of an AR-style rifle along with the message , "I'll control my own guns, thank you."

The organization wields substantial influence in Congress and has been cited by gun control activists as a chief roadblock to gun law reform.