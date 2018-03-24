This Parkland shooting victim would have turned 18 today

(CNN) As he read the names of the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, student Cameron Kasky saved one name for last:

Nicholas Dworet.

"And I saved Nicholas for the end, because today is Nicholas' birthday," Kasky said, speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington on Saturday.

"Nicholas, we are all here for you. Happy birthday."

Later in the day, student Samantha Fuentes, who was wounded in the shooting at the Parkland, Florida, school, led the crowd in an emotional singing of "Happy Birthday" to Nicholas.

