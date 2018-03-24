Breaking News

Students hold March for Our Lives events in Washington and across US

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Updated 5:14 AM ET, Sat March 24, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Watch students walk out of schools across US

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(5 Videos)

(CNN)Survivors of the deadly shooting rampage at a Parkland, Florida, high school are set to lead thousands Saturday in a March for Our Lives on Washington, delivering their impassioned pleas for stricter gun control law to the nation.

Building on the momentum of last week's National School Walkout, these members of a generation raised on gun violence have been rallying Americans around their cause while honoring the 17 students and faculty members killed on February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
See Parkland students walk out
See Parkland students walk out

    JUST WATCHED

    See Parkland students walk out

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

See Parkland students walk out 01:23
The march starts at noon, with participants gathering on Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol.
Hundreds of sister marches also are planned across the country and around the world.
    One will be in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where 20 years ago Saturday two boys, 11 and 13, ambushed fellow students and teachers in a yard after setting off a fire alarm at Westside Middle School, killing five people.
    Read More
    February's mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas, then the eighth school shooting of the year, moved the young survivors-turned-activists to push lawmakers to address gun violence in American schools with comprehensive gun control legislation, including bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
    Sophie Phillips holds a sign at a Florida rally for those heading to the March for Our Lives in Washington.
    Sophie Phillips holds a sign at a Florida rally for those heading to the March for Our Lives in Washington.
    "They don't know what it's like to be 20 feet from an AR-15," Parkland survivor Alfonso Calderon, 16, told students at a Washington charter school this week, referring to US lawmakers.
    Calderon and other Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors attended a #NeverAgain -- as their movement is known -- rally this week at Washington's Thurgood Marshall Academy, where two students were killed in separate neighborhood shootings during the last year.
    "Every single day you wake up and it might be a thought in your head, 'I might die today,' " Calderon told the students.
    "I only had to go through it once. You guys go through it every single day. This isn't a discussion anymore. This is action because that's what we need."
    Some Parkland students also met congressional leaders this week at the US Capitol.
    He was the only student at his school to walk out
    Lone student walkout_00002210

      JUST WATCHED

      He was the only student at his school to walk out

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    He was the only student at his school to walk out 00:30
    "No student should ever have to cover themselves with a deceased classmate to survive, but I was that student," shooting survivor Aalayah Eastmond said.
    "And we can't only focus on school shootings though. Urban communities and low-income communities have always been hit with gun violence. I lost my uncle due to gun violence in Brooklyn 15 years ago, and nothing has changed. Columbine happened. Nothing changed. Sandy Hook happened. Nothing changed. Parkland happened. Nothing changed."
    Parkland students demand action on guns
    parkland florida students anti gun rally demand action orig mg_00000618

      JUST WATCHED

      Parkland students demand action on guns

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Parkland students demand action on guns 01:28
    The movement, started in the aftermath of the massacre with media appearances by student survivors such as Cameron Kasky and Emma Gonzalez, has drawn celebrity support.
    Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Common and Lin-Manuel Miranda are expected to attend the march in Washington, according to the event's website.
    Student tells why she went off at rally
    Student tells why she went off at rally

      JUST WATCHED

      Student tells why she went off at rally

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Student tells why she went off at rally 01:06
    And celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Steven Spielberg each donated $500,000 last month to the march's fund.
    More than 800 other events are planned across the United States and in cities overseas Saturday, including London, Madrid, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul, according to the march website.
    On April 20, activists are calling for another national school walkout on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.
    "In all honesty, they do not care if we do not get out and vote," Parkland student David Hogg said at Thurgood Marshall Academy, referring to politicians.
    "If we do not stand up and make our voices heard as Americans, they will not take action."

    CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.