Some of the most powerful signs from the March for Our Lives

(CNN) Demonstrators brought more than passion to the March for Our Lives protests across the world on Saturday.

They also brought imagination -- and even some humor -- in the signs they carried.

Here are some of the notable signs of the day:

Students from Centreville, Virginia, wear targets on their chests at the rally in Washington, DC. One carried a sign that said, "There should be background check before the NRA is allowed to buy a senator."

Eileen Sullivan of Katonah, New York, carries a sign with a photo of slain Parkland student Gina Rose Montalto, 14. Montalto was the niece of a friend, who asked Sullivan to carry the photo to Washington while she attended a New York rally. Joining Sullivan are her sons, Fenton and Cormac Lio, and husband, Dom Lio.

