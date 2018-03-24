The price tags around these marchers are meant to reflect what they say their lives are worth: $1.05

Washington (CNN) Marjory Stoneman Douglas students are wearing bright-orange price tags at the March for Our Lives rally. Each says: $1.05.

They're meant to be a jab at Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and the National Rifle Association.

Stoneman Douglas freshman Lauren Hogg put it this way as she showed off the tag at the rally in Washington:

"We took the amount of money that Marco Rubio took from the NRA, and we divided it by every single student in the state of Florida," she said. "So, this is how much we're worth to the Florida government. It's our price tag."

Some Stoneman Douglas students have excoriated the Florida senator for not distancing himself from the NRA since shortly after the February 14 massacre at their school in Parkland, Florida.