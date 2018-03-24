Breaking News

March for Our Lives: Live updates

By Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 9:30 AM ET, Sat March 24, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WATCH LIVE: March for Our Lives
WATCH LIVE: March for Our Lives

    JUST WATCHED

    WATCH LIVE: March for Our Lives

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WATCH LIVE: March for Our Lives