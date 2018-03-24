While millions marched for their lives, these folks marched for their guns

(CNN) While millions were marching in support of gun control Saturday at the March for Our Lives demonstrations in Washington and across the country, there were groups of people who also gathered at those same marches in support of the Second Amendment.

'I came to open dialogue'

John Bolduc (left) and Eric Ciabottonia.

In Washington, Eric Ciabottonia, 19, and John Bolduc, 18, traveled with a group of students from Pennsylvania State University to march for gun rights. The freshman engineering majors said they are supporters of President Donald Trump and came to voice their beliefs about the Second Amendment and see what the opposing side thinks.

"I came to open dialogue," Ciabottonia said, adding that calling for a ban on bump stocks was reactionary. "I like talking to people I disagree with so I can get a broader range of views. I'd say there's a lot of misinformation and I came to talk to people."

Bolduc said he actually didn't have strong political views until 2015, when he said he "started to see how people are misinformed."

