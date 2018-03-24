(CNN) Singer Jennifer Hudson says she's standing by the March for Our Lives protesters. After all, she knows all too well that gun violence can "happen to anybody."

"It's obviously something extremely close to home. ... You instantly connect," she told Jones. "There's very few people who know what a moment like this means. What it represents. Everything that it entails. I can't help but be affected by it."

Hudson said it's "almost impossible" to understand what the victims' families are going through "unless you've been in it." But the threat of gun violence, she said, is ever-present.

"For people who are watching ... know that it can be anybody," she said.

