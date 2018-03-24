Breaking News

These grandmothers in Texas have had enough of gun violence

By Brandon Griggs, CNN

Updated 2:45 PM ET, Sat March 24, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Among the crowd of protesters at a March for Our Lives rally in Fort Worth, Texas, were a group of older women wearing matching orange T-shirts and hoisting ENOUGH! signs.

The group, which calls themselves Grandmothers against Violence, carried a banner that read, "We Have Your Backs."
Larry Lutz of Arlington, Texas, posted a photo of the women Saturday morning on Instagram.

Scenes from Fort Worth pre/march. #marchforourlives

A post shared by @ hombrefrutas on

It wasn't clear Saturday whether the women were affiliated with Grandmothers against Gun Violence, a Seattle-based gun control group.
    The March for Our Lives protests are being led by students. But members of the older generation clearly don't want to be left out.
    Read More
    READ: This marcher is only 6. But as her sign says, so were the Sandy Hook victims

    CNN's Lindsay Benson contributed to this report.