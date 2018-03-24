Here is the White House response to March for Our Lives

(CNN) As rallies geared up in all 50 states for the March of Our Lives, the White House said keeping children safe is a top priority for President Donald Trump.

In a statement, White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said:

"We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today.

Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the President's, which is why he urged Congress to pass the Fix NICS and STOP School Violence Acts, and signed them into law.

Additionally, on Friday, the Department of Justice issued the rule to ban bump stocks following through on the President's commitment to ban devices that turn legal weapons into illegal machine guns."

