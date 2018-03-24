Rep. Ryan Costello will drop bid for reelection in Pennsylvania

(CNN) Republican Rep. Ryan Costello plans to drop his bid for reelection in the 2018 House election for Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District and will retire at the end of his term.

"It's going to happen," a Republican familiar with Costello's plans told CNN without sharing details about the timing.

A spokesman for Costello did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court recently ruled that the state's congressional districts were gerrymandered and put a new map in place for November's midterm elections.