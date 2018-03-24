(CNN) Prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, expressed support Saturday for the March for Our Lives rallies calling for stricter gun control.

While the White House and some Republicans in Congress also applauded the activism, many GOP lawmakers did not publicly weigh in on the demonstrations taking place across the country.

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrats in the Senate and House, respectively, took to Twitter to call attention to the cause of the students marching in Washington and across the country in favor of strengthening gun laws.

"Last week was monumental as thousands of students across the country walked out for gun safety. We heard them loud and clear in Washington and we know even more are gathering to #MarchForOurLives today. Did you hear them? Will you join them?," Schumer asked on Twitter.

"Congress has a duty to end the daily tragedy of gun violence in America. We must act. #NeverAgain #EndGunViolence," Pelosi tweeted.

