Activists are marching, but the public hasn't punished GOP in polls for inaction on guns

(CNN) In the aftermath of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, the public's support for stricter gun laws shot up to levels not seen in 25 years.

Student survivors of the shooting have publicly called on Congress to pass such legislation and are now marching on Washington.

In the face of this public outcry and with many voters telling pollsters it's going to be an important or major factor for them in the upcoming midterm elections, the Republican-led Congress and the Republican President have done very little to enact stricter gun control.

So what's the disconnect? There's no obvious sign the public is actually punishing President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans for their inaction.

Even as the majority of Americans disapprove of the job the President has done handling gun policy, his approval rating has not fallen in the wake of Parkland shooting. The shooting occurred on February 14. Looking at the average of all polls and adjusting for whether the pollster normally has results that are more or less favorable to the President, Trump's approval rating in the month before the murders at Parkland (i.e. January) was 40%. In the first full calendar month after Parkland (i.e. March), his approval rating is actually a point higher at 41%. That 41% is also a point above the average for his entire presidency of 40%.