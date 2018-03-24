(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from March 18 through 24.
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he was replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster, above, with John Bolton. The former US ambassador's hard-edged, hawkish views on issues like North Korea, Iraq and Syria make him a controversial pick to become the next national security adviser -- particularly considering that talks with North Korea may soon be possible.
President Donald Trump makes remarks at a panel discussion during the Generation Next Summit at the White House on Thursday. Asked what advice he would give his 25-year-old self, Trump joked he'd tell himself: "Don't run for president."
Mike Pompeo arrives for a meeting with Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker on Monday. Pompeo has been nominated by President Trump to take over the Secretary of State role following Rex Tillerson's ouster. Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who sits on that committee, has vowed to oppose Pompeo's nomination.
Crowds line the streets in Washington for a March for Our Lives rally. Led by survivors of the deadly Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, demonstrators across the nation and around the world demanded stricter gun control laws.
Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the top congressional Democrats, speak Thursday at a news conference about the omnibus bill on Capitol Hill. Early Friday, Congress passed the $1.3 trillion bill that funds the federal government through September. After threatening a veto, President Trump signed it that day.
First lady Melania Trump congratulates Aliyah Khalaf Saleh of Iraq at the 2018 International Women of Courage awards at the State Department on Friday. The first lady recognized 10 honorees who she said have "shown incredible courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, quality and women's empowerment," often at "great personal risk to themselves and their families."
Jared Kushner watches as President Trump meets with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Kushner has worked for months to build a close relationship with the crown prince as part of his efforts to negotiate a peace deal in the Middle East. According to a report from The Intercept, Salman bragged to United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed that Kushner was "in his pocket."
President Donald Trump departs the White House on Thursday after announcing he had directed the US trade representative to level tariffs on about $50 billion worth of Chinese imports following a seven-month investigation into the intellectual property theft, which has been a long-standing point of contention in US-China trade relations.
Outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Washington a "very mean-spirited town" in his goodbye address to State Department staff Thursday. Tillerson also urged State Department employees to hold on to their integrity.
An Honor Guard member is covered by the flag of Saudi Arabia as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Pentagon on Thursday.
The US attorney for the Southern District of New York speaks at a news conference announcing indictments against Iranian government-linked hackers for allegedly conducting a "massive and brazen" hacking scheme, breaking into the accounts of roughly 8,000 professors at hundreds of US and foreign universities, as well as private companies and government entities, to steal huge amounts of data and intellectual property.
First lady Melania Trump on Monday applauds President Donald Trump as he arrives to speak in Manchester, New Hampshire, about combating the opioid crisis. The first lady also reiterated her personal commitment to those battling the opioid crisis.