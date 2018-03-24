(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from March 18 through 24.

First lady Melania Trump congratulates Aliyah Khalaf Saleh of Iraq at the 2018 International Women of Courage awards at the State Department on Friday. The first lady recognized 10 honorees who she said have "shown incredible courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, quality and women's empowerment," often at "great personal risk to themselves and their families."

President Donald Trump departs the White House on Thursday after announcing he had directed the US trade representative to level tariffs on about $50 billion worth of Chinese imports following a seven-month investigation into the intellectual property theft, which has been a long-standing point of contention in US-China trade relations.

Outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Washington a "very mean-spirited town" in his goodbye address to State Department staff Thursday. Tillerson also urged State Department employees to hold on to their integrity.

An Honor Guard member is covered by the flag of Saudi Arabia as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Pentagon on Thursday.

The US attorney for the Southern District of New York speaks at a news conference announcing indictments against Iranian government-linked hackers for allegedly conducting a "massive and brazen" hacking scheme , breaking into the accounts of roughly 8,000 professors at hundreds of US and foreign universities, as well as private companies and government entities, to steal huge amounts of data and intellectual property.

