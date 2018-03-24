In Sacramento and in Austin, black people just want this

Issac Bailey is an interim member of The Charlotte Observer editorial board and the 2016 James K. Batten Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow and is the author of the forthcoming book "My Brother Moochie: Regaining Dignity in the Midst of Crime, Poverty, and Racism in the American South" (Other Press). Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Police officers should not shoot people unless there is no other way to protect themselves or others from lethally dangerous situations. They should not needlessly escalate tensions during confrontations. They should treat the most vulnerable as caringly as they do those who have power. And when they misuse deadly force, and innocent civilians get hurt, they should admit wrongdoing, make amends and take real steps to prevent mistakes from reoccurring.

In a nutshell, this is all that black Americans have been asking for decades. Just this. It's why protesters gathered before a Sacramento Kings game after yet another unarmed young black man, Stephon Clark , was shot to death by police Sunday -- in his grandmother's backyard in Sacramento -- because they thought his cell phone was a gun. It's why some have been frustrated by how law enforcement officials have spoken about the serial bombings in Austin, when black residents were the first to be injured and killed.

Their refusal to call Mark Anthony Conditt a terrorist is a shame. How can multiple bombs being planted and detonated not be considered a clear case of domestic terrorism?

It's why the NFL and WNBA players kneel during the national anthem -- to highlight racial injustice -- and feel betrayed by those who deem their peaceful act un-American. They've been asking for equal treatment. That's all.

And yet, some rejected the protests. All they hear is a steady stream of demands for everyone to better understand the stress that police officers feel during and after violent encounters, as though the feelings and perspectives of the people forced to stare down the barrel of a cop's gun don't matter. All they have gotten are juries who routinely say a cop made a "reasonable" decision to kill an unarmed man, and police officers who declare it uncouth to second-guess their fellow officers' decisions, and everyday Americans who demonize those who say such rationale is wrong, immoral and self-perpetuating.