Investigators search Cambridge Analytica's London offices

(CNN) Enforcement officers from the UK's Information Commissioner's Office early Saturday finished searching the London offices of Cambridge Analytica, the political consultancy company accused of manipulating Facebook data during the 2016 US election, an ICO spokesman told CNN.

The raid comes four days after Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham announced plans to search the offices. A judge approved the ICO's request for a search warrant Friday evening.

"The warrant to inspect the premises of Cambridge Analytica was executed at 20.00 on 23 March 2018. Our investigators left the premises at about 03.00," the ICO spokesman said.

People are seen Friday in Cambridge Analytica's London offices after a search warrant's approval.

Last weekend The New York Times and UK's The Observer newspaper (the Sunday edition of The Guardian) reported that Cambridge Analytica harvested information of more than 50 million Facebook users.

The data "allowed the company to exploit the private social media activity of a huge swath of the American electorate, developing techniques that underpinned its work on President (Donald) Trump's campaign in 2016," the Times reported.

