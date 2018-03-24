French officer who offered himself for a hostage in supermarket attack dies

(CNN) A French police officer who asked a gunman to let him take the place of a hostage in a supermarket attack has died.

The attacker killed three people and wounded 16 others when he took hostages in a supermarket in the French city of Trèbes on Friday. Authorities are treating it as a terrorist attack.

Arnaud Beltrame in a 2013 photo.

Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame was shot during the attack and hospitalized. French interior minister, Gerard Collomb, announced his death in a tweet Saturday.

"France will never forget his heroism, his bravery, his sacrifice," Collomb said.

Beltrame offered to exchange himself for one of the female hostages held inside the Super U supermarket during the attack. He was shot while entering the supermarket.

