(CNN) On stage and in song, on social media and in silent participation, several celebrities showed their support for the student organizers behind March for Our Lives.

In Washington D.C., Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Common, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt were among the performers who took to the stage to pay tribute to the 17 lives lost in the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last month, as well as people impacted by gun violence elsewhere.

George and Amal Clooney, who donated $500,000 to the event, marched alongside the demonstrators calling for stricter gun control.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their daughter, North, also participated in the march in Washington.