Vatican City (CNN) Nour Essa landed on Lesbos in a refugee boat and left on the jumbo jet of a Pope.

One minute, this microbiologist was holding her toddler amid squalor in one of the most miserable refugee camps in Europe.

The next minute, she was eating off Vatican china on a flight to freedom and a new life in Rome.

The miraculous twist of fate for one Syrian family is a rare glimpse of hope in seven years of civil war, the brutal rise of ISIS and millions of resulting refugees.

But as she learns to love pasta and speak Italian, Essa is also a political symbol, created by the Vatican and one of the most liberal and globally engaged Holy Fathers in generations.