Sacramento protesters: 'Cells up, don't shoot'

(CNN) Demonstrators in Sacramento marched Friday to California's Capitol during a second day of protests over the police-involved shooting death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man.

The crowd walked about a mile from the city's Tower Bridge to the steps of the seat of state government.

They chanted "Black lives matter" and called out Clark's name. One of the march leaders told people to hold up their cellphones; police have said Clark had an object in his hand, but no weapon was found.

"It's just a cellphone," the man yelled out. "I don't know how the hell it looks like a gun to anybody else."

The shooting incident began Sunday after 9 p.m., when Sacramento officers responded to a report that a man had broken car windows and was hiding in a backyard. They pursued a man identified as Clark, who hopped a fence into his grandmother's property.

