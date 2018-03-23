Prisoners sing Beethoven for a New York opera production

(CNN) Inmates at six Midwest correctional facilities will perform in a New York production of Ludwig van Beethoven's opera "Fidelio" without leaving prison.

The opera, which tells the story of a woman who disguises herself as a male prison guard to save her husband from a political prison, was first performed in 1805.

The story still felt contemporary to Heartbeat Opera director Ethan Heard, who adapted the story to focus on an African-American activist and his wife.

"I was just really struck by the story of Fidelio and the story of a wrongfully convicted person who is being rescued by his wife," Heard said.

A key moment in the opera is the "Prisoners Chorus," so Heard and musical director Daniel Schlosberg decided to work with actual prisoners.

Prisoners at the Oakdale Prison in Iowa and community volunteers practice singing Beethoven's "Prisoners Song."

Read More