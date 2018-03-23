Parkland students arrive in Washington ahead of March for Our Lives

(CNN) Students who survived last month's deadly school shooting in South Florida are in the nation's capital Friday, ready for face-to-face meetings with lawmakers a day ahead of a massive teen-led march for gun control.

The February 14 massacre claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, spurring the survivors at the school into activism. They quickly became the faces of a national conversation on gun control, and now they are lobbying lawmakers for more restrictive gun laws.

Small groups of students will meet Friday morning with members of Congress, while others will head to the Newseum to discuss their experiences in the Valentine's Day shooting.

Later, some will attend a vigil at the National Cathedral and a concert headlined by the rock band Fall Out Boy.

"This is a time for action. We need to support the Parkland teens, and kids across the country," Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz said in a statement. "We have their backs, and we must demand our lawmakers do more to end this gun violence crisis."

