The Parkland students ride wave of support before march

Washington (CNN) The first wave of students are in the nation's capital ahead of their mass protest Saturday.

The children from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School rode on a plane. But being with them, it seems more like they are riding a massive wave of public support.

On their plane, a flight attendant used the intercom to thank the students for their action following last month's massacre that killed 17 people at their school in Parkland, Florida. "I really applaud you guys. ... Bless you guys," she said before leading a round of applause.

The flight attendant with the #StonemanDouglas flight we are on thanked the students for their passion & wishes them luck at #MarchForOurLives

The students, in their maroon school T-shirts, are now a recognizable force -- attracting strangers who thank them and congratulate them for taking a stand for gun control and safer schools.

On a layover in Tampa, an older woman hugged one of them and said she was proud of their "grit."