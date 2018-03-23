The Parkland Diaries will air on "Anderson Cooper 360" on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

(CNN) "I'm supposed to be recovering ... and I can't do that if these things are still going to be happening."

Tears streaming down her face, Emma González, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, allowed her grief to mix with anger as she spoke into her cell phone's camera, chronicling life after a shooter killed 17 of her classmates and others on Valentine's Day.

"What can we do to stop this from continuing?" she asked.

Another survivor, Sam Fuentes, pointed her camera toward her face, still battered by shrapnel, and toward her leg and thigh, which was pierced by one of the gunman's bullets.

"This is what I have to deal with right now," she said. "They did a really good job, and I don't deny that, but I'm in a lot of pain, and I've never been faced with this kind of pain before."

