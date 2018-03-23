(CNN) NFL defensive end Michael Bennett was indicted Friday in Houston on a charge of injury to the elderly in connection with an incident that occurred when he was a spectator at the 2017 Super Bowl, authorities said.

The Harris County district attorney's office said Bennett rushed the field when the game ended to congratulate his brother Martellus Bennett, who played for the winning New England Patriots.

Bennett was told to use a different field entrance, but he pushed through the security detail, which included a 66-year-old paraplegic woman in a wheelchair, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference.

The woman suffered a sprained shoulder in the February 5, 2017, incident, Acevedo said.

"It's offensive to me that a man who's supposed to be an example, a professional athlete, thinks its OK to act like this," Acevedo said.

