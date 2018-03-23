Breaking News

Chef José Andrés and various DC restaurants are serving up free food at March for Our Lives

By Lindsay Benson

Updated 5:26 PM ET, Fri March 23, 2018

Jose Andres attends FOOD MEETS ART, hosted by Jose Andres for American Express Platinum Card Members at the SLS South Beach Hotel on December 8, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
(CNN)Students attending the March for Our Lives in Washington this Saturday will probably work up an appetite. The DC food scene has got them covered.

Chef José Andrés' ThinkFoodGroup and various DC restaurants started Food for Our Lives, a collaboration of businesses offering free and discounted food to student marchers tomorrow.
The organization "proudly stands with the students who have come to make their voices heard against gun violence," according to a news release.
On Friday, Shake Shack held a poster-making event and gave away free burgers.
    On Saturday, ThinkFoodGroup, &pizza, Eat Well DC and Sugar Shack Donuts will be around the city handing out free food.
    DC is just one of the many marches that will be held across the world Saturday.
    The demonstration, organized by survivors of the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is calling for stricter gun control. It is expected to begin around noon.
    The DC deals are available to students 18 and under with a valid ID. You can find a list of the participating restaurants providing discounts here.
