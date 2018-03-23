Chef José Andrés and various DC restaurants are serving up free food at March for Our Lives

(CNN) Students attending the March for Our Lives in Washington this Saturday will probably work up an appetite. The DC food scene has got them covered.

The organization "proudly stands with the students who have come to make their voices heard against gun violence," according to a news release.

On Friday, Shake Shack held a poster-making event and gave away free burgers.

We're all about coming together - especially for a cause. We've partnered with @AMarch4OurLives to host a poster-making event at our Union Station Shack today at 3PM before the DC #MarchForOurLives. Swing by + support: https://t.co/UQnkCqqecp pic.twitter.com/s2oitFZPmw — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) March 23, 2018

On Saturday, ThinkFoodGroup, &pizza, Eat Well DC and Sugar Shack Donuts will be around the city handing out free food.

