Three firefighters killed in New York and Pennsylvania

(CNN) Three firefighters died Thursday while battling two different blazes in Pennsylvania and New York.

In York, Pennsylvania, two firefighters were killed when a building partially collapsed while they were inside, the city's mayor, Michael Helfrich, said during a news conference.

On Thursday around 4 p.m., Ivan Flanscha and Zach Anthony, along with two other firefighters, had been working to address hot spots around what's known as the Weaver Organ and Piano Building, which had caught fire Wednesday. While the four of them were working, the building partially collapsed and trapped them inside.

Flanscha and Anthony were transported to York Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The other two firefighters are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, Helfrich said.

New York firefighter killed

