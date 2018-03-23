Judo, as has become customary, marked the start of a new year by issuing the latest changes to its code of dos and don'ts.

But former world champion and two-time Olympic medalist Neil Adams believes the ongoing rule changes have made judo "the best it's ever been."

Adams contends the International Judo Federation (IJF) has acted to prevent judo becoming too similar to traditional wrestling, particularly given the Olympic Games already has Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling events.

Over the years, slowly but surely, the rules have been altered to the betterment of the sport, according to Adams, although he accepts that it has divided judokas along stylistic lines.

"Obviously the wrestlers weren't happy but it's appealed to the traditionalists, who have embraced it," he tells CNN. "Of course, you'll never get everyone agreeing 100% but these have for the most part been changes for the better.

"With the breakdown of the Soviet Union, there was a growth in the number of different wrestling styles coming into judo.

"The International Olympic Committee were a little bit concerned that it already had freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, and they didn't need another one.

"The initial changes stopped that and what it effectively did was ensure the sport's Olympic future."

Vladimir Barta, the head sport director at the International Judo Federation, admitted distancing judo from wrestling was part of the ongoing push to change the rules, although he says there were no external influences on the IJF.

"We never felt any pressure from the IOC concerning judo in the Olympic program. In fact, we have even more now - for the first time judo will have a mixed team event in the Olympic Games in 2020," he said.

Barta also argues the thinking was to increase the intensity of a contest, encouraging scoring rather than tactics and encouraging judoka to go on the offensive.

Tokyo target

Of the latest resultant changes for 2018 -- brought into place to ensure they are well and truly part of the sport in time for the Tokyo Olympics in two years' time -- the biggest is to Waza-ari scores.

A Waza-ari is awarded when a judoka pins their opponent for more than 10 seconds but fewer than 20 seconds, or executes a successful throw without the full force or control to merit Ippon.

Under the changes, there has been a reversion back to the old rule where two Waza-aris equate to Ippon, a move which ends the contest between two judoka.

In recent years, players could keep on racking up Waza-aris without the contest being ended. Now, Waza-ari will also be awarded for inferior throws previously deemed worthy of Yuko -- the third highest score in judo.

Of that modification, Adams says: "I thought personally the way it was with Waza-aris was pretty exciting but a lot of coaches and fighters felt differently and so that rule is back by popular demand. The International Judo Federation can't be accused of not listening to feedback as it's reacted to that."

Photos: Judo through the lens Judo through the lens – Born into a life of judo, International Judo Federation photographer Jack Willingham goes through his work, picking out his favorite images and explaining why he loves the sport. Hide Caption 1 of 13 Photos: Judo through the lens Ilias Iliadis vs. Kiril Denisov – "I have been a judo fan all my life," says Willingham. "I was a volunteer at the Athens 2004 Olympics in the judo and watched Ilias Iliadis win Olympic gold at 17 years old (I was 16 at the time). So for me, it has been amazing to be able to document the ups and downs of his career so closely. He is one of the most spectacular judokas, when he's on the mat something extraordinary invariably happens! He is also one of my favorite judoka of all time. I have two shots of him that I particularly like. This is at the 2011 World Championships in Paris, which he would go on to win to become a double world champion. In the semifinal against one of his great rivals Kiril Denisov, he threw with this incredible Ura Nage for ippon to put him into the final." Hide Caption 2 of 13 Photos: Judo through the lens Ilias Iliadis vs. Noel Van T End – "Not such an historic moment, but one of my favorite action shots ever. Both men clear of the mat, in mid air, this is Iliadis throwing Noel Van T End with Uchi Mata to win the 2014 Dusseldorf Grand Prix." Hide Caption 3 of 13 Photos: Judo through the lens Maljinda Kelmendi – Maljinda Kelmendi has been one of the most dominant judokas on the planet over the last four years," says Willingham. "This is partly thanks to the efforts of the International Judo Federation and its president Marius Vizer, who recognized Kosovo as a nation on the judo circuit. The International Olympic Committee accepted Kosovo into the Games in time for Rio 2016, allowing her to become the first ever Olympic gold medalist from that country. This shot is her leaving the tatami after the Olympic final, completely overcome with emotion, her coach Driton Kuka in the background, also with tears in his eyes." Hide Caption 4 of 13 Photos: Judo through the lens Maljinda Kelmendi and Thomas Bach – "The second shot I am proud of as it's IOC president Thomas Bach awarding Kelmendi her medal. Once again it's historic, but I also took a risk and snuck around to the side to see both of their faces and managed to find a gap between two of the medal hostesses to get the exact shot I wanted. This also meant I'm sure I'm the only person in the world with this image!" Hide Caption 5 of 13 Photos: Judo through the lens Rafaela Silva – Hailing from Cidade de Deus -- featured in the award-winning film the City of God -- Rafaela Silva is another judoka that boasts an amazing story. Here she is celebrating becoming world champion in Rio in 2013. Hide Caption 6 of 13 Photos: Judo through the lens Rafaela Silva – "This is effectively the same shot as the previous one, when she won Brazil's first gold medal at the Rio Olympics! Although not quite the same angle, I loved the symmetry." Hide Caption 7 of 13 Photos: Judo through the lens Kayla Harrison – "I have a great friendship with Kayla Harrison, so for her to pick me out and strike a pose as she won her second Olympic title in Rio was really cool. She's a great character, and probably the most determined and mentally tough athlete I've come across." Hide Caption 8 of 13 Photos: Judo through the lens David Larose – This image is in because I love working in Paris. The iconic Bercy Stadium (as it was called then) has the best public, atmosphere and energy of any tournament in the world. This picture is France's David Larose celebrating after winning the Paris Grand Slam in 2013. I love the story it tells: Larose ecstatic standing over a distraught Davaadorj Tumurkhuleg, the scoreboard reading ippon and the crowd going mad. Hide Caption 9 of 13 Photos: Judo through the lens Lee Kyu Won vs. Masashi Nishiyama – "This throw from the -90kg final of the 2012 Tokyo Grand Slam final by former world champion Lee Kyu Won against Masashi Nishiyama to me really shows how much drive with the legs Lee needs to finish the throw off. I love the expression on his face, I love the flailing arms of Nishiyama trying to scramble to avoid the inevitable, there's so much in this one. It is one my favorites on image alone but, for me, it holds a special place in my heart because 2012 was the first time I had ever been to Japan, the home of judo, and it was my first visit to the legendary Tokyo Grand Slam. So to come away with such a great shot made it all the more special." Hide Caption 10 of 13 Photos: Judo through the lens Kaori Matsumoto – "This is a portrait of Olympic and double world champion Kaori Matsumoto. One of the most feared athletes in women's judo, her nickname is the assassin. This is her waiting to come out to fight in the Tokyo Grand Slam final. I love the intensity and the focus this image portrays." Hide Caption 11 of 13 Photos: Judo through the lens Shohei Ono – Shohei Ono is now an Olympic and double world champion at -73kg. But in 2013, he had none of those titles. This is him throwing France's Ugo Legrand for ippon in the 2013 World Championship final to become world champion for the first time. If I could choose only one picture to define my career, it would be this. Legrand is so perfectly vertical, which you rarely see in judo... let alone in a world championship final. This was the birth of a legend. Hide Caption 12 of 13 Photos: Judo through the lens Teddy Riner – "This shot is in for a number of reasons. Teddy Riner is now unquestionably the greatest judoka of all time. Double Olympic and nine-time world champion (he's going for his tenth in November), so he had to be in my list for that. This is also in Paris, in front of his home crowd at the Grand Slam. It's a massive Uchi Mata (one of judo's classical techniques) and it's not all that often you see the men in the +100kg (some of them upwards of 150kg) launched so high and with such precision." Hide Caption 13 of 13

Adams had a key role to play in those changes within the Referees' Commission, as the IJF looks to make sure the new rules are embraced and refereed in the same way across the board globally.

As part of the changes, contests will no longer be ended by penalty scores (shidos) in Golden Score.

The alterations have been made, according to IJF president Marius L. Vizer, to "make our sport a modern one, outstanding and understandable for everyone."

He added: "I'm convinced the new elements of the rules and judo method will be a great benefit for the judo family, spectators, partners and media."

And if Adams is to be believed, the previous changes have already improved judo as a spectator sport.

"Another big thing behind it [the changes] is rewarding positivity and not negativity," he adds. "Referees, coaches and players know that negativity is punished.

"Imagine the frustration of watching a football match where one team just defends and doesn't do anything else. It's not great to watch. In judo, the rules are done to make sure such negativity doesn't happen.

"People always go for the path of least resistance and, with the way the rules were previously, people could be coached to win by the easiest way possible and that was negatively. The changes have altered that, and it's certainly better from a spectator's point of view."