Trump's veto threat on spending bill gives ammo to conservative candidates in GOP primaries

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's Friday tweet threatening to veto the $1.3 trillion spending bill has intensified a battle already being waged in key Republican Senate primaries over the measure.

In three states -- Arizona, West Virginia and Indiana -- right-wing candidates had already staked out their opposition to the bill. But Trump's tweet has given them a new opening to cast their opponents -- all House members who voted for the bill -- as being on the wrong side of the Trump agenda.

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

In West Virginia, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who along with former coal baron Don Blankenship is running against Rep. Evan Jenkins in a May Senate primary, said Trump should veto the bill.

"Let's hope that @realDonaldTrump vetoes the terrible omnibus bill. Congress & Evan Jenkins caved on the wall, paved the way for more gun control, and give money to Planned Parenthood. Jenkins is a liberal. Only one proven and credible conservative running!" he tweeted Friday morning.

Let's hope that @realDonaldTrump vetoes the terrible omnibus bill. Congress & Evan Jenkins caved on the wall, paved the way for more gun control, and give money to Planned Parenthood. Jenkins is a liberal. Only one proven and credible conservative running! #wvsen #TeamMorrisey — AG Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) March 23, 2018

In Arizona, state Sen. Kelli Ward had already blasted Rep. Martha McSally for her vote, tweeting Thursday night: "Want to know the difference between me and my opponent @RepMcSally? Try her vote today in favor of a $1.3 trillion-dollar spending bill that doesn't include funding for a new #BorderWall but continues to fund #SanctuaryCities."

Want to know the difference between me and my opponent @RepMcSally? Try her vote today in favor of a $1.3 trillion-dollar spending bill that doesn't include funding for a new #BorderWall but continues to fund #SanctuaryCities. #MarthaMcSpender #McAmnesty https://t.co/2xKw4npqhu — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) March 23, 2018

Read More