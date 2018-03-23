Trump signs spending bill, blasts Congress

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill to keep the federal government open Friday, then excoriated Congress for passing the plan in the first place.

Trump cited misgivings about its contents but said it was needed for national security reasons as he spoke alongside his secretaries of Defense, Homeland Security and Commerce at the White House.

"There are a lot of things I'm unhappy about in this bill, there are a lot of things that we shouldn't have had in this bill, but we were in a sense forced if we want to build our military," Trump said.

But Trump warned it will be the last time he will sign a similar plan.

"I said to Congress, I will never sign another bill like this again," Trump said.

Read More