White House announces policy to ban most transgender persons from serving in military

By Sophie Tatum

Updated 9:29 PM ET, Fri March 23, 2018

(CNN)The White House on Friday announced a policy to ban most transgender persons from serving in the US military.

Following a long review of a policy following a tweet by President Donald Trump last year, the White House said the policy will say "transgender persons with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria -- individuals who the policies state may require substantial medical treatment, including medications and surgery -- are disqualified from military service except under certain limited circumstances."
