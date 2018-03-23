Man arrested for allegedly threatening to murder Virginia congressman

Washington (CNN) A man was arrested on Friday after allegedly threatening to assault and murder Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Virginia, according to the US Attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The 69-year-old from Virginia Beach allegedly threatened to bring his shotgun to one of the congressman's events on Saturday after a conversation regarding marijuana policy got heated, court documents showed, according to the press release from the US attorney's office.

"Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this. I will just handle this myself," Wallace Grove Godwin told a staffer, according to the release.

He then allegedly proceeded to point at two other staffers and said, "You two are next," according to the US attorney's office.

The incident took place at Taylor's Virginia Beach office, and Godwin faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

