RNC has spent more than $424,000 at Trump properties so far this year

(CNN) The Republican National Committee spent over $424,000 at Trump properties in the first two months of 2018, according to Federal Election Commission documents.

In just February, according to FEC documents made public Tuesday, the RNC spent more than $271,000 on venue rental and catering at Trump properties in Florida and Washington, DC.

FEC filings also show that starting in September 2017, the RNC has paid $37,000 monthly to rent space in Trump Tower for the Trump campaign, totaling over $225,000 so far.

The $271,000 is about 86% of the committee's entire spending on venue rental and catering for the month, and more than the committee has spent in a single month at a Trump property since the beginning of 2017. Overall, 14% of RNC spending on venue rental and catering has gone to Trump properties since the beginning of 2017.

After he was elected President, Donald Trump placed his business into a trust controlled by his adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, but did not liquidate his holdings or let an independent manager handle the trust without his knowledge -- the approach favored by past presidents and by ethics experts because it separates the president's personal profit motive from his decisions on behalf of the government.

Read More