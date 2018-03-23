Democrats poke Trump over veto threat

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump threatened Friday to veto the $1.3 trillion spending bill passed by Congress -- a move Democrats appear confused by or are laughing it off.

"I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded," Trump tweeted.

His tweet comes after a late night in the Senate, where lawmakers approved the spending bill in the early hours of Friday morning to prevent a government shutdown.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's communications director Matt House trolled Republican Sen. James Risch of Idaho in a tweet Friday, referencing some drama from the night before.

In response to Trump's tweet considering vetoing the bill, he wrote, "This would put a serious damper on my plans to visit the Cecil D. Andrus-White Cloud Wilderness next week."

