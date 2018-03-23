Melania Trump honors International Women of Courage at State Dept.

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump made public remarks at the State Department's International Women of Courage award ceremony Friday, defining courage as "what sets apart the heroes from the rest" and highlighting the women honorees she called "heroes who walk among us."

"Courage is the quality most needed in this world, yet it is often the hardest to find," Trump said at the annual event. "Courage sets apart those who believe in higher calling and those who act on it. It takes courage not only to see wrong, but strive to right it. Courage is what sets apart the heroes from the rest; it is equal part bravery and nobility. The women of courage we honor here today are heroes."

She continued, "In recognizing them, we stand for what is right. In telling their stories, we can teach young women and girls all over the world what it means to have courage and to be a hero. Their examples define courage."

Trump said the 10 honorees have "shown incredible courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, quality and women's empowerment," often at "great personal risk to themselves and their families."

Among the honorees is Dr. Julissa Villanueva, a forensic pathologist from Honduras who now oversees the Honduran Attorney General's Forensic Medicine Department. Villanueva "fundamentally changed the nature of criminal accountability in Honduras, especially regarding violent crimes perpetrated against women and children," according to the State Department

Read More