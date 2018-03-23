John Bolton has decade-long association with anti-Islam activist Pamela Geller

(CNN) John Bolton, Donald Trump's pick to be the next national security adviser, has a decade-long history of associating with anti-Islam activist Pamela Geller.

The former UN ambassador wrote the foreword to Geller's 2010 book that she coauthored with fellow anti-Islam activist Robert Spencer titled "The Post-American Presidency: The Obama Administration's War on America." Bolton also appeared twice on Geller's internet radio program "Atlas on the Air" and twice on her video blog.

Geller is well-known for her inflammatory public comments about Muslims and Islam and has long peddled the conspiracy theory that Muslims are attempting to impose Sharia law in the US. She once ran an ad campaign in New York City with taglines like, "It's not Islamophobia, it's Islamorealism" and "End all aid to Islamic countries."

Geller emerged in 2010 as a leading opponent of the mosque and community center that was then planned for a site near Ground Zero in lower Manhattan. She also organized a "Draw the Prophet" contest in Garland, Texas, in May 2015. The contest, which occurred in the aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo shooting in Paris that year and which Geller argued was an event in defense of free speech, was disrupted by two gunmen who attacked it and were ultimately shot dead.

Geller has long been a booster of Bolton, dating back to at least 2005 when she strongly supported him as President George W. Bush's pick to be the US ambassador to the United Nations.

