Conway: 'Get with the program or get out'

Washington (CNN) Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway's warning to those who want to work in the White House is simple: "Get with the program or get out."

"If you are not with the program, you should get with the program or get out," Conway said Friday in an interview on Fox News, in the wake of several Trump administration departures.

She added of Trump, "But that doesn't mean blind loyalty. This is a man who takes into consideration everybody's different input and ideas."

This month alone, the administration has undergone three changes to its key positions.

Former US ambassador John Bolton will step in as national security adviser in April after H.R. McMaster announced Thursday he'll be resigning and retiring. Sources told CNN McMaster had been on thin ice for a while and Trump had privately expressed irritation with McMaster.

