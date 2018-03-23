Ex-Cambridge Analytica staff say Bolton super PAC used compromised Facebook data

London (CNN) One of the first uses of a trove of Facebook data on tens of millions of Americans that has thrown Facebook and Cambridge Analytica into crisis this week was in 2014 by a super PAC run by John Bolton, President Donald Trump's new national security adviser, two former Cambridge Analytica employees told CNN.

The Bolton super PAC and Cambridge Analytica signed a $454,700 contract in the summer of 2014. The contract, obtained by CNN, outlined how the data firm would provide the super PAC "behavioral microtargeting with psychographic messaging." The contract stated that the data would be collected in accordance with the law.

Psychographic profiles are used to predict people's interest, values, and opinions -- Cambridge Analytica used the predictions to target voters with advertising.

The predictions were based on Facebook data that Cambridge University scientist Aleksandr Kogan sold to Cambridge Analytica, according to Christopher Wylie, who worked for the company in 2014, and another person who worked for the company but does not want to be named.

Kogan told CNN that he provided Cambridge Analytica with data on 30 million Americans. Facebook said in doing so, Kogan lied to them and breached its policies. Kogan said he believed he was acting within Facebook's guidelines.