Jimmy Carter briefed by White House on North Korea

(CNN) Former President Jimmy Carter is keeping tabs on the situation in North Korea and is willing to help, if needed.

Speaking to CBS News' Jane Pauley, the 93 year-old former president said he received a briefing from the current administration.

"I understand what they (North Korea) want and need," Carter told CBS in Georgia earlier this month. "Just this week -- I had a representative from the White House who came down and gave me the latest developments with North Korea."

Carter told Pauley he'd be willing to travel to North Korea on the Trump administration's behalf.

The former president also told his Sunday school class about the briefing, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported recently.

