Woman admits accusations against Broward County sheriff are 'fake'

(CNN) A woman who accused Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel in a series of videos of having an affair with her when she was 17 and forcing her to get an abortion admitted her allegations are false, according to Politico.

"I was paid to say these things. I didn't even know what I was saying," the woman in the videos told Politico in a report Friday. "I'm sorry ... It's fake."

The three videos, initially posted during Israel's 2012 Democratic campaign for sheriff, resurfaced in the wake of the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The accusation is just one of several falsehoods peddled by conspiracy theorists in the wake of the Parkland shooting and other mass shootings. Another was the conspiracy theory that claimed some of the school's students who have been vocal about gun control were actually "crisis actors" who worked for anti-gun groups and travel around the country to the sites of mass shootings.

She asked that Politico keep her identity anonymous because she fears retribution from Internet trolls or the sheriff's office.

The woman said she was 17 when she was was hired by someone through the freelance services website Fiverr to film the videos, according to Politico.

Read More